NCBA supports USDA plan for screwworm sterile fly facility in Texas

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association announced strong support for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plan to build a new world screwworm sterile fly facility at Moore Air Base in south Texas. NCBA President Buck Wehrbein and NCBA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane joined Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins at Moore Air Base for her press announcement.

“The only way to protect the American cattle herd from the devastating threat of new world screwworm is by having a sufficient supply of sterile flies to push this pest away from our border,” said NCBA President Buck Wehrbein, a Nebraska cattleman. “To accomplish that, we need a sterile fly production facility of our own in the United States. Moore Air Base was previously part of our nation’s screwworm eradication effort in the 1960s and now this base will be the cornerstone of our renewed fight against this parasite. NCBA, and state affiliate partners including the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Cattle Feeders Association have been pushing for a facility like this since the start of the year. We appreciate Secretary Rollins’ continued work to protect American agriculture from the new world screwworm. It’s an honor to join her in Texas for this important event.”

Currently, only one facility in the world produces sterile screwworm flies. The facility, located in Panama, can produce about 117 million flies per week, but to form an effective barrier along the U.S. southern border, we need upwards of 300 million sterile flies per week. During the height of screwworm eradication efforts in the 1960s, the United States released 400 to 500 million sterile flies per week.

NCBA previously supported USDA’s investment of $21 million to convert an existing fruit fly facility in Metapa, Mexico, to produce new world screwworm sterile flies. This conversion is an important part of the overall strategy to counter screwworm in Mexico, but additional sterile fly production within our borders is also needed to protect the U.S. cattle herd long term.

Moore Air Base is an ideal location for U.S. sterile fly production. The base previously trained fighter pilots in WWII before serving as a dispersal location for screwworm fly eradication efforts in the 1960s and beyond. The base’s proximity to the border would also make it easy for sterile flies to quickly be deployed to the areas of the U.S. most at risk. New World screwworm is a threat to cattle health but does not impact the safety of our food supply.

— National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Smith, Daines support Trump Administration’s engagement on ag trade priorities

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., led 54 of their colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The letter commends the Trump administration for ongoing efforts in trade negotiations and advocates for robust market access on behalf of American farmers, ranchers, and manufacturers.

In the letter, the members wrote:

We write to you to express our strong support for ongoing trade negotiations to level the playing field for American producers and manufacturers. President Trump’s decision to pause the implementation of certain reciprocal tariffs creates momentum to secure meaningful and enforceable agreements for U.S. agricultural producers, energy producers and manufacturers.

… Certain barriers may require long-term negotiations. However, we are confident in your ability to utilize this 90-day pause to come to agreements that can benefit all American industries while providing opportunity for continued dialogue. There are pressing trade issues, including digital services taxes, import quotas, and tariff reduction, which we cannot delay addressing.

American manufacturers, producers, and consumers are eager for the long-term certainty trade agreements provide. This certainty could prevent the decline of commodity prices, recover global market share, and unleash American industry to counter global competitors. Further, bilateral agreements which address both tariff and non-tariff barriers provide opportunities to strengthen supply chains, drive innovation, and increase international collaboration, all of which would reassert the United States’ global leadership and combat China’s malign influence.

— Rep. Adrian Smith and Sen. Steve Daines