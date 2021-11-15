NCBA urges Vilsack to halt Brazilian beef imports

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association on Friday called on Agriculture Secretary Vilsack to immediately suspend all imports of fresh beef from Brazil to the United States.

In the letter to USDA, NCBA asked for a suspension “until the agency conducts a thorough risk assessment and review of the processes that Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply (MAPA) uses to detect disease and other threats to consumers.”

NCBA also urged USDA to review Brazil’s veterinary diagnostic laboratory system.

In the letter NCBA Vice President for Government Affairs Ethan Lane said that Brazil was late in reporting recent incidences of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE.