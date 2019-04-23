NCBA’s Frazier announces retirement

Frazier

NCBA-RFP-042919

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Kendal Frazier announced today that he will retire after four years in the position and 34 years in the beef industry.

“I’m a lucky man to have worked in the cattle industry, what a wonderful journey this has been,” said Frazier in making the announcement.

“It has been an honor to serve the men and women who make their living in the cattle business. I am confident that I’m leaving NCBA in a good place.

“Over the past several years, we have worked to strengthen NCBA’s relationship with our stakeholders, build the association’s financial resources and deepen our staff talent pool while ensuring we continue to meet growing demand for great tasting, high-quality beef at home and abroad and NCBA will continue its tradition of excellence long after my departure.”

NCBA will begin the search process to select a new CEO immediately, and Frazier will remain in place to assist with the transition process, until Dec. 31.