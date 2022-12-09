NCGA accepting scholarship applications, offering opportunity

The National Corn Growers Association works every day to build a brighter future for farmers. To support the education of today’s youth as they grow into the ag leaders of tomorrow, NCGA invites eligible students to apply for the 2023 Scholarship Programs. NCGA is proud to support three scholarship programs for three distinct audiences: Technical School/Community College Scholarship Program 5 — $1,000 scholarships for students pursuing a degree at a technical school or community college. NCGA William C. Berg Academic Excellence Scholarship Program NCGA and BASF Corporation will provide 5 — $1,500 scholarships for undergraduate students pursuing degrees in any field. Graduate Student Scholarship Program 2 — $2,500 scholarship for a graduate student whose area of study will benefit the corn sector. “Scholarships provide an opportunity to help further innovative, bright young minds that will energize the agricultural industry well into the future,” said Membership and Consumer Engagement Action Team Chair Lowell Neitzel. “As a farmer, I see NCGA’s investment in scholarships as truly an investment in the future for each and every one of our farm families.”

To apply, students or a parent/guardian must be a member of the NCGA. Past scholarship winners and employees and the families of employees of any division of BASF or their subsidiaries or the NCGA are not eligible for the scholarship.

Applications are currently open, and the scholarship application deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

More detailed information about the 2023 scholarship programs can be found on NCGA.com/scholarships .