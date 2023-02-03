NCGA announces Fields-of-Corn photo contest winners for 2022

All the Fall Colors is the grand prize winner in the Fields-of-Corn photo contest. Photo by Amanda Johnson

Photos-RFP-020623

ST. LOUIS — Amanda Johnson of Nebraska is the grand prize winner of NCGA’s 2022 Fields-of-Corn photo contest. The photo — “All the Fall Colors — was submitted under the Scenery and Landscapes category.

The most popular entry came from the Farm Family Lifestyle category, by Kari DeMoss of Iowa with the photo, “The Future of the Farm.”

The Future of the Farm photo was the most popular entry in the Fields-of-Corn photo contest. Photo by Kari DeMoss

Other popular categories included Corn, Growing Field Corn, Farming Challenges, Equipment and Conservation, and a new category, Farm Babies.

“There are a lot of very talented photographers who enter the contest, and each year we get a wide variety of photographs,” said NCGA Graphic Communications Manager Beth Musgrove.

“After nine years, there should be some exciting changes for the 10th contest in 2023.”

In total, 26 prizes were awarded across the eight categories. Winners are determined through a combination of Facebook likes and consideration of a panel of judges. Images submitted to the contest are valuable assets for NCGA in publications, social media channels and the website.