NCGA calls on EPA to follow law, keep RFS whole

The National Corn Growers Association today submitted comments to the Environmental Protection Agency in response to EPA’s supplemental proposed rule for the 2020 volume standards under the Renewable Fuel Standard program.

Rather than addressing the impact of waived renewable fuel gallons based on exemptions actually granted by EPA, the proposed rule would use a three-year average of Department of Energy recommended waivers. By using DOE recommendations, not actual waived gallons, EPA’s proposal to redistribute any future waived gallons is half of what President Trump previously committed to farm-state senators.

“EPA’s proposal does not ensure sufficiently accurate projections for waived gallons and, therefore, will continue to shortchange the RFS when waivers are granted,” NCGA President Kevin Ross wrote. “Farmers are once again asking EPA to uphold the law and the integrity of the RFS.”

Since early 2018, EPA has granted 85 RFS exemptions to refineries for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 RFS compliance years, totaling 4.04 billion ethanol-equivalent gallons of renewable fuel.

More than 1900 corn farmers have submitted comments to the EPA urging they follow the law and uphold the President’s commitment to farmers and the RFS.

Read NCGA comments at https://www.ncga.com/file/1734/NCGA%20Comments%20to%20EPA-HQ-OAR-2019-0136_Supplemental%202020%20RVO.pdf.