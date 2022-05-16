NCGA cancels in-person corn utilization, technology conference

The National Corn Growers Association has canceled its in-person 2022 Corn Utilization and Technology Conference that was scheduled for June 6 to 8 in St. Louis, with sessions now scheduled to be held online.

“Due to ongoing travel difficulties both domestically and internationally in the wake of COVID, attendance was less than expected,” NCGA said in an announcement.

Online essions on technology advances, emerging markets for corn utilization, and mycotoxins will be held on June 7-9, and registration links have been posted at https://ncga.com/get-involved/cutc-virtual-2022 .