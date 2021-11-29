NCGA: Court to review fertilizer brief

The U.S. Court of International Trade this week said that it will review an amicus brief submitted by the National Corn Growers Association and other ag groups in a case it’s considering on tariffs of phosphorous fertilizers imported from outside the country, the National Corn Growers Association said today.

“But farmers, faced with severe shortages and high fertilizer costs, are calling on a major American fertilizer company to withdraw the petition that led to the tariffs,” NCGA said.

“Executives at Mosaic can remove this financial burden by withdrawing the petition,” NCGA President Chris Edgington said. “We invite them to do just that.”

The Commerce Department recommended in February 2021 that the International Trade Commission implement tariffs over 19% on imported fertilizers from Morocco after the Mosaic Company, which manufactures fertilizers used in the U.S. and abroad, filed a petition with the department seeking the levies. The ITC voted in March to impose the tariffs while adding similar levies on Russian imports.