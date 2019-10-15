NCGA Statement: EPA Plan to Address RFS Waivers Falls Short

WASHINGTON – National Corn Growers Association President Kevin Ross today made the below statement following the release of the Environmental Protection Agency supplemental proposal to the 2020 Renewable Volume Obligation rulemaking. The proposed rule follows an announcement from President Trump last week directing the EPA to follow the letter of the law and keep the Renewable Fuel Standard whole.

“While corn farmers appreciate the EPA’s intent to follow Department of Energy recommendations on waivers going forward, the proposed rule fails to provide the assurance needed that EPA’s practices for granting waivers will change going forward. Farmers have long been skeptical of the EPA’s administration of the RFS. This proposal doesn’t provide farmers confidence in EPA’s ability to follow through and make this right. President Trump made a commitment to farmers and instructed the EPA to follow the law, but this proposal appears to come up short again.”