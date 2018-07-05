NCGA statement on EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s resignation

WASHINGTON — The following is a statement from North Dakota farmer Kevin Skunes, president of the National Corn Growers Association, on Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's resignation.

"It's no secret corn farmers have been frustrated with Scott Pruitt's ongoing actions over the past year that have seriously undermined the Renewable Fuel Standard.

"Even with this leadership change at the EPA, our priorities do not change. We will continue to push the EPA to stop granting unjustified RFS waivers. We expect the EPA to account for the more than 1.6 billion gallons the agency waived from 2016 and 2017 RFS obligations, and we will continue ask EPA to follow through on the president's commitment to remove outdated regulations to allow higher blends of ethanol like E15 to be sold year-round. We are hopeful Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will work with America's corn farmers to give consumers more options at the pump to save them money and reduce emissions and provide farmers with certainty in the marketplace that comes with RFS integrity."