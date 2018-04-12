NCGA statement on President Trump’s announcement on RVP parity

WASHINGTON — "Today, at a meeting at the White House with governors and lawmakers, President Donald Trump committed to making policy changes that would allow for the sale of blends greater than 10 percent, such as E15, year-round. The National Corn Growers Association is very pleased with this announcement, and we thank the president for this commitment to America's corn farmers and rural America.

"Allowing the sale of E15 all year, will allow for less confusion and more savings at the pump for consumers, continue to benefit the environment with the further reduction of emissions and provide corn farmers with a more stable market. NCGA has been advocating for this parity for higher blends of ethanol not only for these benefits but also because of the additional ethanol blending addresses refiner concerns about RIN values. Increased blending lowers RIN values.

"NCGA realizes there is still work that needs to be done to make this happen, but we will work alongside the president and administration to make sure this regulatory burden is removed.

"NCGA has been working closely with members of congress and President Trump's administration to be sure farmers' voices are heard. We applaud Secretary Perdue and farmers' champions in congress for their steadfast support.

"Even with the positive news from the White House today, NCGA continues to call on EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to stop granting small refinery exemptions, giving extremely profitable refiners a pass on meeting their RFS obligations and destroying demand. We remain opposed to further demand destruction through a RIN price cap or other policies that undermine the RFS."