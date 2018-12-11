NCGA testifies in support of RFS

WASHINGTON — Texas farmer and National Corn Growers Association past president and chairman, Wesley Spurlock, today testified on behalf of NCGA at a House Energy and Commerce Environment Subcommittee hearing to review a discussion draft of the 21st Century Transportation Fuels Act.

Spurlock told the subcommittee of the significant opportunities the Renewable Fuel Standard has created for farmers.

"The RFS is one of the most ambitious and successful energy, environmental and economic policies Congress has enacted, not only for farmers and rural communities, but also for drivers, our air quality and our nation's energy security. As use of homegrown renewable fuels has grown and as farmers have become more productive using fewer resources, the benefits of the RFS have exceeded those Congress projected," Spurlock said.

Spurlock's testimony cited farmers' increased productivity, increasing their average yield by more than 25 bushels per acre, or 17 percent, since 2007, as well as the benefits of value-added co-products like distillers grains for feed and corn oil for biodiesel.

"The value added by ethanol and increased farmer productivity has had a tremendous positive impact on rural America, helping the next generation return to their family farm," Spurlock said.

Spurlock's testimony touched on the myriad benefits of ethanol — consumers pay lower prices at the gas pump, greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced, and the most harmful compounds in gasoline have been replaced.

Spurlock said that while NCGA agrees with several provisions within the discussion draft, the organization believes it would ultimately undo successful renewable fuel policy and that it is not possible to continue to reduce emissions with an octane standard that could be met by using more oil.

"The net impact of this proposal would not maintain the market access renewable fuels currently have with the RFS or offer opportunity to expand the use of ethanol as an octane source," Spurlock said. "NCGA believes we should build on the success of the RFS when moving a future fuel policy forward."

Spurlock thanked the subcommittee for its advocacy for farmers and renewable fuels and stressed NCGA's interest in providing input for any future consideration of renewable fuel policy.