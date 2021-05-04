NCGA to farmers: Accept the challenge 2021

ST. LOUIS — With entry for the National Corn Growers Association’s National Corn Yield Contest now open, farmers across the country are joining the friendly competition, giving it their best and hoping to top their personal best. NCYC entrants contribute to a pool of shared knowledge that helps all corn farmers in challenging years. So, plant a new seed of thought, shed some light and have some fun.

The premier event of every corn growing season since 1965, the National Corn Yield Contest offers challenges and rewards to each entrant. In 2020, 7,844 growers accepted the challenge, enjoyed the friendly competition with fellow farmers and helped provide information that will lead to future innovations.

This year, to add transparency and visual confirmation to high-yield entries, the contest requires a photo inclusion to be submitted online with the recheck yield results. For the 2021 Entry & Harvest Rule Book, along with information on changes this year and other resources, go to https://www.ncga.com/get-involved/national-corn-yield-contest/profile/ncyc-resources .

“Most of us know personally how true the adage about farmers having to be optimists can be. Entering the NCYC provides connection and competition while adding to the stockpile of knowledge for a rainy planting season — or any other obstacle we face,” said NCGA President John Linder. “So, I am throwing down the gauntlet. Good luck to every entrant and, in advance, thank you.”

Winners will receive national recognition in Progressive Farmer’s Best in the Field Winner’s Guide in mid-February. State winners will be honored at Commodity Classic in New Orleans, La., at the NCYC Breakfast and national winners receive awards at the evening Awards Banquet. Trophies are awarded for first-, second-and third-place entries in all classes and all states. Contest winners will be announced on Dec. 15.

To enter, visit ncga.com/ncyc.

Contact NCYC at (636) 733-5512 or email ncyc@ncga.com with any questions.