NCTA Aggies judge livestock at Denver

DENVER — Livestock judging students from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis won 20th High Team overall in collegiate competition at the 112th National Western Stock Show and Rodeo.

"We had a solid couple of days and the team placed the highest of an Aggie team at the Denver contest in at least 10 years, perhaps longer," Coach Doug Smith said.

The team had returned to campus early over the holiday break so they could practice, taking day trips each day at livestock operations and feedlots in the region studying swine, cattle, goats and sheep and talking dozens of sets of oral reasons.

"We made some great strides in improving our reasons in the Denver contests, and marking the cards consistently," said Smith, chair of Animal Science and Agricultural Education. "We had some team members that were just a few points away from the top 1.

"It is great to see this competiveness this early in the spring season," Smith added. "I am super proud of this team."

The students competed in the Beef Carload Division, which entails judging cattle entered by purebred ranching operations to highlight the genetics and quality of cattle produced by the owners.

The team placed 15th overall in the carload judging.

Aggie students attending the National Western contests were:

Joe Calvo, Bassett

Wyatt Duskie, Jewel, Kan.

Dean Fleer, Pierce

Nathan Lashley, Curtis

Katharine Schudel, North Loup

Braden Wilke, Columbus, assistant coach.

At the Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest which attracts teams from two-year and four-year colleges all over the nation, the Aggies earned their highest ranking in more than a decade with 20th High Team.

The Team's rankings were:

20th High Team

13th High Team in Swine

15th High Individual was Katharine Schudel

20th High Team in Cattle

20th High Team in Sheep and Goats

21st High Team in Oral Reasons

"We are looking forward to the upcoming contests this spring," Smith said. "The Aggie sophomore and freshmen teams will be competing at the Sioux Empire Farm Show on Jan. 27, and in February at the Iowa Beef Expo and the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic."

For more information about NCTA livestock judging, animal science or agricultural education, see ncta.unl.edu or contact Smith at (308) 367-5286 or jsmith41@unl.edu.