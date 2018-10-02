NCTA Aggies place at Iowa rodeo

FORT DODGE, Iowa – NCTA Aggie Rodeo teams competed last weekend in the Great Plains Region competition of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Athletes from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis rode tough in the two-day rodeo hosted by Iowa Central Community College.

"We traveled with six students this week," said Coach Taylor Rossenbach. "The NCTA Men's Team finished fifth overall for the weekend."

In team roping, Quentin Anderson of Pierce finished ninth in the long round, first in the short round and first in the average of the team roping. He is a heeler and his partner, Mykelsi Schnose, the header, is with Mid Plains Community College.

Aggie Rodeo has this next weekend off and then three contests remaining of the fall season.

Oct. 10-11 – Aggie Rodeo Team to Sisseton-Wahpeton Community College, Sisseton, S.D.

Oct. 12-13 – Aggie Rodeo to North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Oct. 19-20 – Aggie Rodeo to Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa