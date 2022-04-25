NCTA Commencement is May 5, Rep. Adrian Smith will keynote

The 2022 Commencement at The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis is Thursday, May 5.

The agricultural college, the sole two-year campus of the University of Nebraska, will confer associate degrees and certificates to 76 Aggie students in the ceremony, said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.

“These NCTA Aggie students and their families will be able to mark a significant milestone in their lives, by having an in-person commencement, an event many high schools could not have for the Class of 2020,” Gossen said. “I invite the Curtis community and public to join us.”

Nebraska’s Third District Congressman Adrian Smith of Gering will provide keynote remarks in the outdoor ceremony at the 109-year-old campus.

“We’re planning a great day together at NCTA,” Gossen said, noting that leaders of the NU system will participate as well.

University Regents Bob Phares of North Platte and Barbara Weitz of Omaha will greet graduates, and University of Nebraska Vice President Mike Boehm will confer the degrees.

The 1:30 p.m. graduation will be at the old football field south of Ag Hall. A reception immediately follows nearby in the Student Activity Center.

In case of inclement weather, the graduation will be at the Curtis Memorial Community Center.

Graduation Week events include new member induction to the honor society Phi Theta Kappa at 1 p.m. on May 4. An evening picnic for students and their families precedes a 7 p.m. public NCTA Awards program in the Education Center auditorium.