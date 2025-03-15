NCTA Crops Judging Team strikes gold twice

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture crops team at University of Nebraska-Lincoln contest, left to right. Back row: Alden Bewley, Alma; Wyatt Ozenbaugh, Davenport; Owen Harb, Grand Island; Tyler Keener, Mitchell; Mason Semler, Friend; Tye Dickes, Ithaca; Laramie Frear, Wood River; Easton Finch, Paxton. Front row: Jay Mintling, Hayes Center; Sean Lucas, Bailey, Colo.; Kaden Day, McCook; Leah Schutz, Elwood; Delany Salm, Kendell, Wis.; and Rachel Bose, McCook. Courtesy photo

Agronomy student members of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Crops Judging Team carried on the tradition of excellence, capturing the top team placement and many individual awards in two recent contests.

Brad Ramsdale, agronomy professor and coach, said “The students have worked very hard this year, and the results have clearly reflected that work. Our team is very competitive as the other second-year team members are very close to the scores of the members that have been placing.”

The first contest hosted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Feb. 15 included over 100 competitors from seven two- and four-year schools. Students tested their knowledge of agronomy, ag-focused math, plant and seed identification, and in a lab practical covering weed science, entomology and plant pathology.

NCTA earned first place team, two-year division, and overall Individual rankings of first – Leah Schutz, Elwood; third – Jay Mintling, Hayes Center; fourth – Sean Lucas, Bailey, Colo.; and fifth – Owen Harb, Grand Island. Tyler Keener served as assistant coach for this event.

PURDUE UNIVERSITY

The team traveled to Purdue University, West Lafayette, Ind., to compete on March 8 and earned the top team ranking and overall individual rankings of first – Leah Schutz, Elwood; second – Jay Mintling, Hayes Center; fourth – Tyler Keener, Mitchell; and fifth – Owen Harb, Grand Island.

Taking every opportunity to supplement the learning along the way, students toured the Kinze Manufacturing Innovation Center in Williamsburg, Iowa, and the Caterpillar Visitors Center in Peoria, Ill. “The trip to Purdue was a great learning experience and provided a wonderful opportunity to explore agriculture in the Midwest,” Ramsdale said.

Crops judging competitions provide invaluable hands-on experience for students pursuing careers in agronomy and related industries. Second-year students serve as valuable mentors for first-year students, building strong teamwork and a deeper understanding of agronomic practices, enhancing their career readiness. As the momentum builds for the final competition of the year, Ramsdale shares, “Everyone is looking forward to our upcoming trip to West Texas A&M for the North American Colleges and Teachers of AgricultureCrop national competition on April 9 to 12.”