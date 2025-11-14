NCTA Farm Bureau Club explores Frenchman Valley’s role in Nebraska ag

From left to right: Wyatt Ozenbaugh of Ohiowa, Neb.; Aaron Underwood of Esbon, Kan.; Jada Eilert of Jewell, Kan.; Paige Davis of Bartlett, Kan.; Hailey Loutzenhiser of Flagler, Colo.; Mason Semler of Friend, Neb.; KaCee Jo Saffer of Arriba, Colo.; and Conrad Burrow of Wheatland, Wyo., stand in front of the harvester at Frenchman Valley Produce in Imperial, Neb. Their field trip offered a hands-on look at modern potato production, processing, and the region’s vital role in Nebraska agriculture. Photo by Brad Ramsdale

CURTIS, Neb. — Students from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis gained firsthand insight into Nebraska’s potato and crop production systems during an agronomy field trip to Imperial and Grant, Neb. The day’s itinerary included a visit to Frenchman Valley Produce, a whole (baked) potato producer, followed by a tour of Frenchman Valley Cooperative, a regional leader in agronomy services, grain, energy and feed.

Brad Ramsdale, professor of agronomy at NCTA, facilitated the educational tour connecting classroom learning to real-world agricultural systems and technology. “Seeing how crops move from the field to the market and understanding the complex logistics in between is one of the best ways to prepare our students for Nebraska’s workforce,” Ramsdale said. “Tours like this help bridge that connection between what they learn on campus and what employers need in the industry.”

At Frenchman Valley Produce, students followed the post-harvest process from potato storage and sorting to packaging and shipping. The company specializes in high-quality whole potatoes destined for the baking and restaurant market. The group observed automated grading systems, handling technology, and food safety measures, gaining perspective on how agricultural science supports both efficiency and product quality.

AGRONOMY IN ACTION

In nearby Grant, students toured Frenchman Valley Cooperative’s agronomy and fertilizer facilities, where managers demonstrated blending and delivery systems, explained custom application processes, and discussed the cooperative’s role in supporting area producers through precision agriculture and input management. Students also walked test plots to observe early-season wheat and cover crop establishment, linking field observations with coursework in crop science and soil fertility.

NCTA’s agronomy program emphasizes hands-on learning, small class sizes, and direct connections to employers across the state. The trip reinforced NCTA’s mission of preparing students for immediate entry into Nebraska’s agricultural workforce and providing opportunities to explore diverse career paths in crop consulting, precision ag and production management.

“These kinds of experiences not only expand students’ technical knowledge but also their professional network,” Ramsdale said. “Our goal is for every NCTA student to graduate with the confidence and experience to contribute on day one — whether that’s in the field, the lab or the industrial site.”

NCTA Agronomy students tour the Frenchman Valley Cooperative facility in Grant, Neb., to learn about fertilizer blending, crop input logistics, and field support services. Photo by Brad Ramsdale Potatoes2-RFP-111025