NCTA grows careers for ag industry

CURTIS, Neb. — Fall enrollment of 232 fulltime students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis increased 6.4% this fall from 218 a year ago.

“Given the challenges with the pandemic and strong demand by employers nationwide for skilled employees, we are grateful to see every new student and our second- or third-year Aggies return to complete their degrees,” said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.

Overall enrollment at the two-year college stayed even with 2020 levels at 282 students, when adding part-time, non-degree seeking, and dual credit high school students to full-time numbers.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter on Wednesday announced enrollment counts for the five NU campuses in Curtis, Kearney, Lincoln and two in Omaha.

NCTA is part of the NU system and the only two-year campus.

“We continue to gain students who are interested in an associate degree with hands-on learning in agricultural production,” said Jennifer McConville, associate dean.

“Animal science and equine industry management graduates are finding job demand is great by employers, as well as joining the family members in farming and ranching,” McConville said.

“Likewise, agronomy industry management offers excellent careers as crop consultants or agronomists, and more students are returning for a third year to add agribusiness to existing degrees.”

Students in veterinary technology programs were nearly equal, at 91 last year and 89 this fall.

NCTA by the numbers:

282 total students (includes PT, Dual Credit, Non-degree)

232 full-time students

80% are Nebraska residents

14% increase in sophomores from fall, 2020 (106/93)

185 females, 97 males

5 more first-time freshmen from 2020 (107/102)

Classes began in-person Aug. 23. NCTA also had in-person classes all of fall, 2020 and spring, 2021, and in summer sessions of 2020 and 2021.

Student recruitment, campus tours and public events occur at year-round. NCTA Aggie Discovery Days (open house programs for prospective students) are this fall on Oct. 5 and Nov. 15, and in 2022 on March 1 and April 11.