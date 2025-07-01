NCTA launches online veterinary technician program for fall 2025

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is excited to announce the launch of its online Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology, starting in fall 2025. This program offers a flexible pathway for students to pursue a career as a licensed veterinary technician while gaining hands-on experience in their local communities.

Over 50 years ago, NCTA’s Veterinary Technology program was the first to be accredited at a two-year college by the American Veterinary Medical Association Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities. This accreditation ensures that students receive a high-quality education that meets national standards, preparing them for success in the field.

The online format allows students to complete coursework remotely while engaging in practical training at a veterinary clinic of their choice. Students will learn 150 essential skills under the supervision of a veterinarian. This hands-on approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared for the demands of the profession.

NCTA offers affordable, one-rate tuition of $156 per credit hour for both in-state and out-of-state students. Find program requirements on the NCTA Veterinary Technology program on the website ncta.unl.edu/veterinary-technology-online/. Prospective students can still apply and enroll for fall 25 for this or any of the NCTA programs until classes begin in August. Apply online at ncta.unl.edu.

Upon successfully completing the program, graduates are eligible to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Exam and pursue licensures in Nebraska and many other states.