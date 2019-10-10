NCTA salute to 4-H programs

CURTIS, Neb. – Sunday kicked off National 4-H Week, a time to celebrate this outstanding youth program, its volunteer leaders and Nebraska Extension partners in our rural communities and urban areas.

Nebraska’s 4-H program was the start of hands-on learning for youngsters with the formation, first, of boys and girls clubs in some Nebraska counties during the late 1800s and into the early 1900s.

Those clubs evolved into 4-H and soon used the four-leaf clover symbol of national programs.

Today, Nebraska 4-H is a leading program in the United States with members enrolled through community clubs, school enrichment and after school programs.

The Frontier County 4-H program is coordinated right here on the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture campus through Nebraska Extension.

Additionally, NCTA also has our NCTA Collegiate 4-H Club combined with Collegiate FFA as many students are alumni of both programs. The club meets monthly based in the Animal Science and Agricultural Education Division at the Livestock Teaching Center.

A big salute of appreciation to the many 4-H families, club leaders, Extension staff, volunteers and alumni who make our 4-H programs such a huge success. At NCTA and in 4-H, we are building youth leaders and teaching lifelong skills in STEM careers, one student at a time.

OUT ON THE RANGE

This fall, we have tapped an instructor with a strong background in range management and natural resources for our NCTA Range Management class.

Jessica “Jess” Milby is teaching the Monday lecture and Thursday laboratory. She has a bachelor of science in rangeland ecosystems and a master’s in natural resources, both from the University of Nebraska.

The class has worked on plant identification, evaluating range ecology in the area, and is now studying various grazing systems for beef cattle and determining stocking rates.

In her work as a research technologist with Jerry Volesky, range specialist at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, Milby assists in conducting research studies and data collection.

She was raised on a corn and soybean farm near Fullerton and has assisted on research projects around the state at University of Nebraska sites including Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory near Whitman and Barta Brothers Ranch near Rose.

STAKEHOLDERS

I encourage our friends and neighbors in the community to attend public events at NCTA. Please check the calendar at the end of this weekly message to learn. Then, take a longer look ahead and mark your calendars for:

Ø A Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic open to the public will be Thursday, Oct. 24 at the NCTA Student Center (old gymnasium) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Southwest Public Health Department provides the flu shots. Bring your insurance or Medicare card.

Ø For those interested in livestock and safe animal handling, the NCTA Stock Dog Club hosts a public trial on campus Oct. 26-27 and a Stock Dog Clinic with trainer Laura Stimatze on Nov. 9-10. Contact Stock Dog Team sponsor Judy Bowmaster-Cole at our Veterinary Technology complex for details.

Ø Individuals interested in sheep and goat production are invited to a day of workshops and the annual meeting of the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the NCTA Livestock Teaching Center. See details at: https://nebraskasheepandgoat.org/

Ø The Ranch Horse Team and NCTA equine program welcomes professional horse trainer Sherman Tegtmeier back to campus for a two-day horsemanship and reining clinic on Nov. 15-16. Contact equine professor Joanna Hergenreder to register.

NCTA Mission: The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is devoted to a statewide mission of preparing students for successful careers in agriculture, veterinary technology, and related industries. The college provides open access to innovative technical education resulting in associate degrees, certificates and other credentials

Upcoming events:

Oct. 6-12: National 4-H Week

Oct. 12-13: NCTA Shotgun Sports match with Hastings College, Heartland Shooting Park, Grand Island

Oct. 14: NCTA Discovery Day, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Education Center

Oct. 15: Ag Business Club Corn Hole Contest, 7-9 p.m., Football Field

Oct. 16: NCTA Student Anti-Bullying program, 4 p.m., Ed Center

Oct. 18: First Eight Weeks Final Exams and end of Eight-Week courses

Oct. 18-19: Aggie Livestock Judging Team to CSU Classic, Fort Collins

Oct. 18-19: Aggie Rodeo to Iowa State University, Ames