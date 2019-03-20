NCTA to hold Nebraska Disaster Relief Fundraiser at the Curtis Memorial Community Center

CURTIS, Neb. – The resiliency of Nebraska's agriculture industry and her people including our college community at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis is facing a rigorous challenge.

The phrase Nebraska Strong has been the rallying cry this past week since a harsh blizzard on March 13 followed by catastrophic flooding to about two-thirds of the Cornhusker state.

The NCTA campus and Curtis, located in Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska, incurred little damage. We did not receive a blizzard nor extensive rainfall.

Muddy conditions have made challenging work for area agriculturalists and in handling our campus livestock.

March 18-22 is spring break for the University of Nebraska system, which includes our NCTA students. However, due to the storms, extensive flooding and adverse travel conditions as students were preparing to leave NCTA on March 15, some students needed to delay their departure from Curtis.

Over the weekend, when most would typically travel to their home areas, about 25 students stayed in the residence halls. We kept food service and lodging open.

By Tuesday of this week, 15 of those Aggies were able to safely reach their families and destinations. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, they reported about 400 students remained on campus.

Our NCTA livestock and animals are well cared for, students are safe, and everyone is asking, "How can we help our NCTA families and Nebraska communities with their immediate needs? What can we do individually or collectively to help?"

As recovery efforts and impact assessments are underway across the state, NCTA's campus and Curtis community extends its concern, resources and assistance.

On Tuesday, March 26, the public is invited to the NCTA Nebraska Disaster Relief Fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Curtis Memorial Community Center, 301 Garlick Ave., Curtis. Funds raised that night will be split between for disaster relief efforts established by the Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Classes will resume on Monday, March 25, and we are prepared to help our students and their families now and upon their return. We know it may be a long recovery in the weeks, months and years ahead for Nebraskans.

I speak for all of us at NCTA. Yes, we are Nebraska Strong, and we are Aggie Strong.