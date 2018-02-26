NCTA to host campus Discovery Day on March 5

CURTIS, Neb. – Student ambassadors are preparing to showcase their agricultural college in Curtis, Neb., on March 5 to college prospects and their families.

Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will have tours and the campus prepped for nearly 100 visitors.

"This year we will have about 20 of our student ambassadors greeting guests and helping with the Discovery Day events," said Tina Smith, NCTA admissions coordinator. The day gives visitors a chance to tour the NCTA campus, see the residence halls, observe academic programs in action and explore unique aspects of the two-year, Aggie experience, Smith said.

"Students can ask lots of questions, learn about financial aid and meet with faculty and students in our four main academic areas."

Activities will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include a session on applying for federal financial aid (FAFSA).

Andrew Hunzeker, outreach services manager with EducationQuest Foundation, will meet with parents and students about financial aid.

"College is very affordable to students who apply for financial aid," said NCTA Dean Ron Rosati. "Nearly 73 percent of our students receive grants and scholarships which paid their entire tuition bill. "The day includes opportunity for individual consultations with faculty advisers in agribusiness management, agronomy and agricultural mechanics, animal science and agricultural education and veterinary technician programs.

Activities begin at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center at University and Siminoe Streets with registration and refreshments at 8:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is requested at http://ncta.unl.edu/campus-culture.