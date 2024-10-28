NCTA to host inaugural precision ag conference

CURTIS, Neb. — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will host the inaugural Precision Agriculture Conference on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Ag Industry Education Center on NCTA’s campus.

The conference encourages all students, educators, professionals and producers to attend to discover the latest farming practices through innovative technology and sustainable solutions.

Registration for the conference includes a $50 registration fee. Students interested in the event can receive a discount by contacting NCTA faculty.

Those in attendance will learn the importance of data-driven decisions in farming and have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, researchers and practitioners about how precision agriculture can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve crop yields while fostering stronger agricultural communities.

The conference will feature keynote speakers, Mitch Stephenson and Abia Katimbo, who will speak on their respective research and knowledge. Stephenson will discuss the integration of cattle and GIS technology while Katimbo will explain innovative irrigation management practices. Other presentations will cover agricultural conservation planning, remote sensing, and the use of drones in modern farming.

Conference participants will also gain access to a six-month membership with the Nebraska GIS and LIS Association, which will provide valuable networking opportunities with GIS professionals statewide.

In conjunction with the conference, an ArcPro and Data Migration Workshop will be offered on the same day as the conference. To register for the workshop, please contact casey.dunngossin@nebraska.gov .

A complimentary lunch sponsored by Invest Nebraska will be provided and include local stories highlighting successful agricultural practices in the region.

The conference is made possible by the collaboration of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, the Nebraska GIS and LIS Association, and the Nebraska GIS Council.

To register for this event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-precision-agriculture-conference-registration-1007881389367 .