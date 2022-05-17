NCTA to host livestock, animal science, range trifecta

CURTIS, Neb. — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis will host a trio of events for youth in livestock judging, animal science and range management in May and June.

A Livestock Judging Camp for youth ages 8 to 18 is May 25. Registration is due Tuesday, May 17.

The 2022 Animal Science Discovery Day is May 26. Registration is May 23.

The Nebraska State Range Camp for teens ages 14 to 18 will base at NCTA campus on June 6 to 9. Registration is requested by May 20.

Each of the three events has an online registration. Fees vary with the program and lodging accommodations.

The NCTA Livestock Judging Camp takes on a new format for 2022, said Doug Smith, NCTA livestock team coach and animal science professor.

With NCTA campus as headquarters, youth participants will travel as a group to evaluate animals at various livestock operations in the region. They will return to campus for meals, other sessions and overnight lodging, Smith said.

“We are looking forward to giving the attendees a great opportunity to learn about livestock evaluation and several producer’s operations,” Smith said. Cattle, swine, sheep, and goats are the main species.

The judging camp is held the day ahead of the University of Nebraska Extension’s Youth Animal Science Discovery Day on May 26.

JUDGING TEAM HELPS WITH CAMP

The judging camp is coordinated by Smith with assistance from students on his NCTA Livestock Judging Team. Andrea Hipke of Spencer, Neb., is one of the Aggie students helping with the camp.

Hipke showed and judged livestock while in Boyd County 4-H and FFA.

She will be a sophomore at NCTA this fall, again on the Livestock Judging Team and active in Collegiate Cattlemen. This summer she is working with a farming and ranching operation in Nebraska, focusing on cattle.

At NCTA, Hipke said she appreciates the travel to collegiate contests and team practice sessions.

“Being able to see quality livestock and expanding my knowledge on livestock has been my favorite part of being on the livestock judging team,” Hipke said.

She will earn an associate of science degree next May and plans to transfer to a four-year college to continue in animal science, specifically livestock nutrition. “I plan to become a nutritionist, own cattle and my own livestock operation someday,” Hipke said.

She encourages youth to take advantage of the livestock camp and educational programs at NCTA this summer.

Youth campers, plus sponsors or parents can stay overnight at an NCTA residence hall. Registration fees vary according to lodging, single or double room occupancy, and meal needs.

Registrations are requested by May 17 to: https://go.unl.edu/ncta-livestock-judging-camp or for details, contact Smith at (308) 367-528 office or doug.smith@unl.edu .

ANIMAL SCIENCE DISCOVERY DAY

The Youth Field Day is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and NCTA, and runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Registration fee is $15 per person by May 23, or $20 if later. It includes lunch.

Attendees will learn from faculty and Extension staff on various careers in animal science, plus learn about meat science and research.

Science and technology programs at NCTA include livestock facilities, a feedlot, spring calving and fall calving cow-calf herds, and courses in veterinary technology, animal nutrition, livestock management, range management and more.

Online registration is at: https://go.unl.edu/animalsciencediscover or call a Nebraska Extension office.

YOUTH RANGE CAMP

Additionally, NCTA is again the site for the 2022 Nebraska Youth Range Camp on June 6-9. The popular camp is an in-depth study of range plants, management of range, identification of grazing challenges, and youth leadership activities for youth 14 to 18 years of age. NCTA is the camp site with youth staying in campus residence halls.

Volunteers from several state and federal agencies and organizations work through the coordination of the Nebraska Section of the Society for Range Management. Interested youth should contact their local Natural Resource District, 4-H leader or FFA advisor for possible scholarships to defray cost of the $75 registration fee.

Registrations are due Friday, May 20, to http://nesrm.org/YouthRangeCamp.html . For information, email blairhartman.ne@gmail.com .