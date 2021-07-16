ND crop report

I’m back and as promised, I have a crop report from North Dakota. I spent most of my time in the northeast part of the state where the crops were a mixed bag. The corn, which was probably planted early looked good. The soybeans and dry beans pretty sorry looking and some fields had bare spots where it looked like the seeds never got enough moisture to germinate.

We also spent some time in the south central part of the state where it was very dry. We visited my brother-in-law in Jamestown where he was hoping for rain so he could mow his dry lawn. What surprised me was that as I was sitting in his backyard I actually had to swat at some pesky mosquitoes. It’s scary to think that the mosquitoes might be developing drought tolerant tendencies, which would make living in North Dakota truly miserable even in the summer.

Of course, after we returned home, northeast North Dakota had a storm that dropped hail and as much as 9 inches of rain in some areas causing flash flooding.

In other news, Vice President Kamala Harris showed her ignorance of rural America by saying that people there have no means to photocopy their IDs so they can vote.

“I don’t think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean,” Harris said in an interview with BET News. “Because in some people’s mind, that means you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t – there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them.”

Even before the Internet, people in rural areas were able to vote. And today, just like big city people, rural residents have home copiers that allow them to make photocopies and send them anywhere in the world.

As anticipated she got a lot of flack from her comments.

Chris Barron tweeted: “Hi, I live on top of a mountain on the WV/VA border and I can photocopy my ID. I mean I do it while moonshining White Lightning while dueling banjos play in the background but I can still do it.”

Luckily most rural Americans have a good sense of humor.

I think Harris and President Biden need to come to North Dakota so we can show them factories where wind turbines are made and take them out to meet farmers and ranchers who not only have copy machines, but also drones, tractors that rely on global positioning systems to operate and the myriad of highly technological systems and equipment.