ND Stockmen’s Assoc. offers reward in butchering cases
Amid recent reports of cattle being butchered in western North Dakota’s Dunn and McKenzie Counties, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) is advising livestock producers to keep an extra close eye on their herds and to report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately. The NDSA offers a standing cash reward up to $14,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person stealing, butchering or shooting cattle, horses or mules within the state of North Dakota.
“The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association works hard to protect the state’s livestock industry,” said NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Blaine Northrop. “We are committed to bringing to justice the person or persons who are responsible for these crimes.”
Northrop suggests producers keep an up-to-date head count, be on the watch for any unusual activity and/or strange vehicles in the area and notify the NDSA or their local law enforcement agency about anything out of the ordinary.
Anyone with information about these or other livestock crimes is asked to call the NDSA at (701) 223-2522. All information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously.
