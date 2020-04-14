NDA order eases restrictions on pesticide applicator license holders

LINCOLN, Neb. – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman has issued an order easing restrictions on pesticide applicators whose licenses are up for renewal. The order temporarily postpones certain training requirements outlined in the Nebraska Pesticide Act and extends valid pesticide applicators’ licenses if conditions are met.

According to the order, people with valid commercial, non-commercial and private applicator licenses which expire on April 15, 2020, must notify NDA of their intent to renew their license and pay the required fees to NDA by May 15, 2020. Upon receipt of payment, NDA will allow the applicator to defer the required training for license renewals until April 15, 2021.

“In these challenging times, Nebraska farmers and ranchers have a critical and essential role in keeping our food supply safe and strong,” Wellman said. “This order helps Nebraska pesticide applicators, that were unable to complete trainings due to COVID-19 crowd limitations, continue their work.”

The order also states that the time period will increase from 60 days to 120 days for a noncertified applicator to work under the provisions of the Nebraska Pesticide Act for exemption from certification.

Annual training for dicamba is still required for crop application of specific dicamba products. Online training is available at http://www.nda.nebraska.gov.

The order can be found at http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/COVID-19.

To receive an EXTENDED LICENSE per the NDA order of April 13, 2020; call 402-471-2351 to be put on the extended license list and to pay for the license.

Eligibility requirements for the 120-day exemption and how to apply, as well as requirements of the supervisor, are described in a brochure at https://nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide/60day.pdf.