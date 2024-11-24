NDEE accepting applications for ONE RED Irrigation Engine Program

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy announces the opening of the 2024-2025 ONE RED Irrigation Engine Program. Applications are now being accepted for rebates to assist farmers with the replacement of agricultural irrigation pump diesel engines with all-electric equipment. Applications must be submitted to NDEE by Jan. 16, 2025, to be considered.

To be eligible, applicants must have owned the diesel engine for two years and operated it for at least 250 hours each of those years. The diesel engine may be replaced with an electric motor to power a surface pump or by connecting an existing submersible pump directly to the electric grid. The replaced diesel engine must be scrapped to ensure that its exhaust emissions are completely eliminated. Applicants may submit one application for one engine replacement.

NDEE will reimburse 60% of the cost of the electrical equipment, installation, and required electric utility costs up to a maximum rebate of $23,000. No reimbursements will be made for any expenses incurred before the recipient has signed a project agreement with the department.

NDEE began offering irrigation engine rebates in 2017 using grants from EPA’s Clean Diesel (DERA) State Program. Beginning this year, the program is one of eight initiatives that are part of the Department’s ONE RED (Opportunity for Nebraska: Reducing Emissions and Decarbonization) Program, which is funded by a separate five-year EPA grant. NDEE has funding for an estimated 250 irrigation engine replacements by 2029 and anticipates funding at least 50 irrigation engine rebates in this year’s program.

Information, instructions and application materials are available on the ONE RED Irrigation Engine Program web page: http://dee.ne.gov/publica.nsf/pages/17-016 .

For more information on the ONE RED program and its initiatives, visit:http://dee.ne.gov/ndeqprog.nsf/onweb/cprg-implementation .