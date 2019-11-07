Neal finishes Canada USMCA trip amidst talk of China delay

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and his delegation of members who had traveled to Canada for discussions about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade concluded their trip today while Washington Trade Daily reported that a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a trade deal could be delayed until December.

After meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, Neal said, “I particularly stressed the importance of meaningful enforcement mechanisms that ensure the protection of workers in all three nations and of our shared environment. I’m pleased that our neighbors to the north also have a strong desire for an agreement that benefits our economies while also lifting up our people.”

Citing a Reuters story, Washington Trade Daily said that a Trump administration senior official had said the Trump-Xi meeting could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue. Iowa, which Trump proposed, has been ruled out, the official said, and London, Sweden, Switzerland and Asian locations are under consideration. The official said China was believed to see a quick deal as its best chance for favorable terms, given pressure Trump is facing from a congressional impeachment inquiry as he seeks re-election in 2020.