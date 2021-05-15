Neb. Gov. celebrates beef during Beef Month with proclamation and a passport

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May as “Beef Month” in Nebraska at Misty’s Steakhouse in downtown Lincoln. He was joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman, Nebraska Beef Council Chairman George Cooksley, and Nebraska Cattlemen President William Rhea III. At the ceremony, the Governor encouraged Nebraskans to take part in the 2021 Good Life Good Steaks Beef Passport program organized by the Nebraska Beef Council.

Gov. Ricketts (holding proclamation), NDA Director Steve Wellman (far left)Nebraska Beef Council Chairman George Cooksley (left of Governor),and Nebraska Cattlemen President William Rhea III (right of Governor).



“Nebraska has long been known as the Beef State,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Our cattle industry grows Nebraska by generating over $10 billion in cash receipts each year. The new Beef Passport program gives Nebraskans the opportunity to support our ranchers by dining on delicious cuts of Nebraska beef.”

Through the Beef Passport program, Nebraskans can qualify for prize drawings by dining at 41 participating restaurants across the state that serve premium Nebraska beef. Diners will receive a stamp on their passport for each restaurant they visit. Stamps can be collected now through September 7, 2021. To order a passport, see a list of participating restaurants, and get information on program rules and prizes, go to http://www.goodlifegreatsteaks.org .

“The beef community is the heart of Nebraska,” said William H. Rhea III, President of the Nebraska Cattlemen. “With a continued focus on conservation and care, Nebraska farmers and ranchers are laser focused on enriching the land and caring for their animals. The Beef State is an unmatched leader in delivering high-quality beef to those who love it, with the best people in the business each step along the way. On behalf of Nebraska Cattlemen members, we thank Governor Ricketts for once again declaring May as ‘Beef Month’ and hope everyone celebrates with beef today—and every day.”





Nebraska ranks first in the nation for commercial cattle slaughter, second for beef exports, and second for all cattle on feed. In 2019, beef was Nebraska’s number two agricultural export behind soybeans. Nebraska has 22 million acres of rangeland and pastureland, about half of which are in the Sandhills.