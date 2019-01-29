Neb. Gov. Ricketts announces schedule for 31st annual Governor’s Ag Conference in Kearney

LINCOLN, Neb. – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the agenda for the 31st Governor's Ag Conference, which brings together ag producers, industry leaders and agribusiness managers in Nebraska on an annual basis to talk about the future of agriculture. The conference is scheduled for March 4-5, 2019, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

"For 31 years, the Governor's Ag Conference has been a premiere forum for Nebraska farmers, ranchers and industry leaders to come together to discuss agriculture and how to keep growing our state's No. 1 industry," Gov. Ricketts said. "We hope you can join us to talk about the future of agriculture in Nebraska. It's an opportunity you won't want to miss."

"We've asked industry experts at the local, state and federal level to lead discussions at this year's Governor's Ag Conference and share their knowledge and experience with producers and agribusiness leaders from around the state," said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman. "Conference speakers and attendees can use this opportunity to connect with colleagues and prepare for the future."

The conference starts March 4 at 3:30 p.m. with a panel presentation featuring Nebraska entrepreneurs and recruiters. The panel includes representatives from three innovative Nebraska companies and three organizations involved heavily in recruiting companies to Nebraska.

On the entrepreneur side, the panelists are Vishal Singh with Quantified Ag; Lukas Fricke with ChorChek; and Mitch Minarick with FARMAFIELD. These speakers will discuss their companies, goals, visions and why they chose Nebraska communities to start their businesses.

The three people representing recruitment success are: Phil Kozera with Bio Nebraska; Dan Duncan with Innovation Campus; and Bryan Slone with the Nebraska State Chamber. They will discuss their efforts in recruiting and how to find and attract startups as well as how to connect to established industries.

Recommended Stories For You

Gov. Ricketts will moderate this panel presentation that will include questions and answers from the audience.

The annual Celebrate Nebraska Agriculture reception, at 6 p.m. on March 4 will feature an assortment of food and beverages from Nebraska.

The conference resumes on March 5 at 9 a.m. with a presentation from Jim Smith, executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, an organization that is spearheading a statewide, citizen-led economic development initiative.

Gov. Ricketts, NDA Director Wellman and Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Dave Rippe will update conference participants on legislative initiatives in agriculture and highlight the work being done between state agencies to grow Nebraska. This panel presentation will be moderated by NDA Assistant Director Amelia Breinig.

Next on the agenda will be Jim Wiesemeyer, with Pro Farmer, giving participants an update on the national farm bill and how it will impact farmers and ranchers nationwide as well as here in Nebraska.

The Governor's Ag Conference is coordinated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and is co-sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America. A $125 registration fee covers participation at activities on both Monday and Tuesday. Registration and additional information is available online at http://www.nda.nebraska.gov, or by calling NDA toll-free at (800) 831-0550.