Nebraska 4-H celebrates volunteer award recipients at the state fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Over 12,000 volunteers serve Nebraska 4-H youth statewide in a variety of roles. At the 2022 Nebraska State Fair, 24 volunteers were recognized for their continued dedication to making the best better in Nebraska 4-H statewide. The Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program is designed to complement the tradition of recognizing outstanding volunteers and provide a standard, consistent approach to volunteer recognition across Nebraska. The following award recipients were announced virtually in April 2022 and celebrated during the 4-H Final Drive event on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Nebraska State Fair.

Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award is open to any youth volunteer 4-H age 14-18, who has made an impact on 4-H programs in their local county program and beyond. One award winner was chosen statewide. The 2022 Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award winner was:

•Marlie Mundt, Merrick County

Multi-Generational Family Award is open to any multi-generation family who has made an impact on 4-H programs in their local county program and beyond. One award winner was chosen statewide. The 2022 Multi-Generational Family Award winner was:

•Dave and Kristy Hatten Family, Lancaster County

Emerging Adult Volunteer Awards This award category is open to any adult volunteer (age 19-plus) who has served in a 4-H volunteer role for three or fewer years and has made an impact on 4-H programs in their local county program and beyond. One award winner per engagement zone was chosen.

•Zone 1: Wendy Scheenen, Sheridan County

•Zone 2: Krista Thoene, Garfield County

•Zone 3: Matt Weideman, Lincoln County

•Zone 4: Mary Ann Whitebear, Phelps County

•Zone 5: Mercedes Barg, Madison County

•Zone 6: Joy Harris, Nance County

•Zone 7: Cathy Hill-Klein, Platte County

•Zone 8: Hunter Purcell, Burt County

•Zone 9: Sadie Hammond, Lancaster County

•Zone 10: Lisa Paul, Jefferson County

•Zone 11: Natasha Vavra, Cass County

Outstanding Adult Volunteer Awards This award category is open to any adult volunteer (age 19-plus) who has served in a 4-H volunteer role for four years or more and has made an impact on 4-H programs in their local county program and beyond. One award winner per engagement zone was chosen.

•Zone 1: Bill Riggs, Dawes County

•Zone 2: Jolene Dunbar, Loup County

•Zone 3: Dean Batie, Buffalo County

•Zone 4: Jo Teter, Red Willow County

•Zone 5: Doug McKibbon, Madison County

•Zone 6: Kathy Gorecki, Howard County

•Zone 7: Brigen Kinnison, Platte County

•Zone 8: Kim Jackson, Burt County

•Zone 9: Kath Conroy, Lancaster County

•Zone 10: Michael Scholz, Saline County

•Zone 11: Kim Cawley, Cass County

For more information regarding the Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program, visit 4h.unl.edu/volunteer. Nebraska 4-H is a part of Nebraska Extension in the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Learn more about the 4-H Presentation Contest and the Nebraska Extension 4-H Youth Development Program at http://4h.unl.edu .