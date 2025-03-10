Nebraska-based global center to drive bioeconomy for the future of food

Ozan Ciftci, Kenneth E. Morrison Distinguished Professor of food engineering, operates an integrated supercritical carbon dioxide extractor-bioreactor, using green technology to extract lycopene — a high-value health and wellness-promoting bioactive compound — from tomato waste while simultaneously producing biodiesel. Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication and Marketing

LINCOLN, Neb. — An international research project led by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln aims to transform the future of food by driving sustainable, resilient solutions, while positioning Nebraska as a national leader in the bioeconomy sector, which encompasses many industries that use biological resources for creating products and services.

Developing more sustainable methods of food production is a major global priority, as scientists believe current food systems are insufficient to meet the needs of a growing world population and are straining environmental resources such as water and energy.

“The goal is to diversify our food system, which currently relies on a limited number of raw materials or resources,” said Husker food engineer Ozan Ciftci, who leads the three-year project. “The question is, how will we feed a growing global population in the face of climate change?”

Funded by the National Science Foundation and international sources, the Global Center for Food Innovation and Diversification to Advance the Bioeconomy — FoodID for short — will focus on developing alternative protein and lipid sources from purposefully designed plants and microorganisms. The project also will tackle the technological, environmental, nutritional and social challenges of incorporating more renewable resources in food systems, agricultural production and more.

“Being part of these transformative international breakthrough projects is a significant honor and a testament to the excellence of our cutting-edge bioeconomy research,” said Ciftci, Kenneth E. Morrison Distinguished Professor of food engineering, and associate professor of food science and technology and biological systems engineering.

FoodID is funded by a $14 million investment — $2 million from the National Science Foundation, with additional support from Business Finland, the country’s governmental organization for innovation funding and five Finnish food companies. The project is part of a larger effort led by NSF and international funding agencies to address global challenges identified by the scientific community via bioeconomy research.

SOCIETAL BENEFITS

In the case of FoodID, the goal is to revolutionize food systems through “use-inspired” research solutions — meaning there are direct, tangible benefits to society.

Research thrusts include plant and microbial food ingredient production; sustainable biorefining and processing for plant and microbial ingredients; high-quality affordable and diversified food design; and environmental, social and economic implications of the future food bioeconomy.

Researchers will develop advanced systems that use automation and artificial intelligence to create efficient and scalable methods for producing alternative proteins and lipids from crops and microorganisms through fermentation. The project will also harness the power of biodiversity by enhancing the genetic varieties of crops and discovering new microbes that have useful functions for food production and other applications, Cifti said.

Ciftci said Nebraska’s involvement in NSF’s Global Centers program marks a pivotal step in enhancing the university’s global scientific and technological collaborations and reinforces its role as a leader in the future bioeconomy.

A diverse collection of innovative food and bio-based materials, including hollow solid lipid micro- and nanoparticles; fish oil-loaded lipid carriers; starch aerogels with bioactives for enhanced absorption in the human body; alongside sustainable agricultural outputs like sorghum and dry distillers’ grains — byproducts of ethanol production — highlight advancements in bioeconomy and functional food systems. Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication and Marketing Food2-RFP-012725

“We believe that our current food system needs a transformation,” he said. “These grand challenges cannot be tackled by just one institution or just by one country. That’s why the idea was to form a diverse international and transdisciplinary team with the expertise, knowledge and resources of five countries, enhancing cross-cultural collaboration, diversity of thought and cross-fertilization of innovative solutions to tackle the global challenges.”

As the leader of the global effort, FoodID will partner and collaborate with 19 universities and research centers and more than 40 industry and academy collaborators worldwide. Other collaborators are from Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan, in addition to the U.S. and Finland.

The initiative’s objectives are ambitious, Ciftci said. They encompass research, workforce development and education, all toward building more sustainable food production systems. The technologies and approaches developed could be expanded to other fields, including biomaterials, fuels and cosmetics.

“FoodID will serve as a hub for advancing the science of efficient and sustainable food production systems through multi-stakeholder approaches, fostering innovation and collaboration,” Ciftci said. “It will train a diverse cohort of future leaders to tackle global food system challenges while promoting STEM through international and transdisciplinary education. Additionally, FoodID will create a global ecosystem for responsible research and innovation, facilitating technology transfer, raising public awareness and driving sustainable food solutions.”

EXPANDING THE FOCUS

Although sustainable food security has long been the subject of research, Ciftci said the hub aims to move it out of “silos” and expand its focus. One challenge of innovative food designs is that academic and industry researchers often develop new products to consumers who may or may not buy into them. FoodID will involve consumers, farmers and the food industry throughout the development of research programs.

While the initiative is international in scope, Ciftci said it would directly benefit the state of Nebraska. According to 2023 data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the industrial bioeconomy supported nearly 644,000 jobs in the U.S., with Nebraska being one of the five leading states in terms of economic output.

“Now is the pivotal moment for investment in the bioeconomy, and Nebraska is uniquely positioned to lead this transformative movement,” Ciftci said. “The global shift toward renewable resources, sustainability and bio-based products is accelerating, creating unparalleled opportunities to drive innovation, economic growth and environmental stewardship. This project will help Nebraska seize this moment to take the leadership in this vital sector.”

Ultimately, Cifti said he hopes the research conducted through this project could be leveraged to establish a university center focused on bioprocessing and the bioeconomy, opening additional opportunities to foster collaborations between academia, industry and government, and maximize the potential of the state’s agricultural industry.