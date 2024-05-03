Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance offers certification in the Panhandle

Cattle enjoy a meal at UNL feedlot. Photo by Alfredo Di Costanzo

Feedlot

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will offer Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation Certification throughout the Panhandle.

The dates and locations are:

Monday, May 20, 4–6 p.m., at the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center – 4502 Ave I, Scottsbluff.

Tuesday, May 21, 4–6 p.m., at the Dawes County Fairgrounds 4H Building – 2009 E Gordon Ave. Chadron.

Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will present the latest on the BQA and BQA Transportation programs and certifying/recertifying producers in BQA and BQAT. The BQA and BQAT programs educate beef producers and transporters on animal health best management practices, proper stockmanship and proper animal welfare guidelines.

“Beef cattle producers who are committed to producing quality, wholesome, and safe beef and beef products for consumers are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices,” said Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance. “By becoming or staying BQA and BQAT certified you are an integral part of beef’s positive story to consumers. A story that can increase their understanding — and confidence — in how you and your operation are raising and transporting an animal that is fit to enter the beef supply chain.”

Many commercial beef packing facilities require producers who sell fed cattle to them to be BQA certified and those who deliver cattle to their facilities to be BQAT certified. If you have questions on how this may affect you, call Nebraska BQA.

KEEPING UP TO DATE

All producers are invited to attend. BQA and BQAT certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA or BQAT training occurred before 2021, your certification could soon expire. Beef producers are encouraged to attend to keep their BQA and BQAT certification current.

The certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations that bring five-plus people.

Attendees must register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at (308) 632-1230. Those who call in their registration must be prepared to give their name and phone number. Additionally, an email address must be provided for certificates to be issued electronically.

For all other inquiries, contact Nebraska BQA via email at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or by phone at (308) 633-0158.