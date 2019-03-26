Resources for Farmers and Ranchers in Nebraska affected by flooding

NDA has put together a list of resources available to farmers and ranchers affected by severe weather.

March 2019 Flood Information and Help Links from Nebraska Emergency Management Agency

Hay and Forage Hotline

NDA's Hay and Forage Hotline, 402-471-4876, connects buyers with sellers of hay, pasture and other types of forage. This Hotline service is available at no cost to buyers and sellers.

Farm Service Agency (FSA) Resources

State Agency Resources

Additional Resources