Resources for Farmers and Ranchers in Nebraska affected by flooding
March 26, 2019
Related Stories:
USDA announces availability of additional emergency programs in Nebraska
Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation is accepting flood relief donations
Nearly 70 percent of Nebraska’s 93 counties are under emergency declarations
Nebraska man will always be known as a hero in a green tractor, dies helping others
NDA has put together a list of resources available to farmers and ranchers affected by severe weather.
March 2019 Flood Information and Help Links from Nebraska Emergency Management Agency
Hay and Forage Hotline
NDA's Hay and Forage Hotline, 402-471-4876, connects buyers with sellers of hay, pasture and other types of forage. This Hotline service is available at no cost to buyers and sellers.
Farm Service Agency (FSA) Resources
- List of county Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices
- Livestock Indemnity Program Fact Sheet: This FSA program financially assists producers when they suffer loss of livestock due to adverse weather.
- Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Fact Sheet: This FSA program covers some livestock losses that do not fall under the Livestock Indemnity Program.
- Emergency Conservation Program Fact Sheet: ECP can provide some cost-share assistance to rehabilitate farmland damaged by natural disasters. It also can provide cost-share assistance to help restore fences damaged or lost due to natural disaster.
State Agency Resources
Recommended Stories For You
- For up-to-date road conditions, visit the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Nebraska Traveler System, 511.nebraska.gov.
- Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)
- Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality
- Nebraska Department of Natural Resources
- Governor’s Office Press Releases
Additional Resources
- Further resources and assistance can be found by calling the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258. The Hotline is resource for individuals and families who may be feeling overwhelmed with stress, depression, or other mental health related issues.
- The Lancaster Event Center has opened an equine and livestock shelter for animals impacted by flooding in the region. For more information, view the press advisory.
- Nebraska Cattlemen – Disaster Assistance Programs & State Regulations to Consider During Emergencies
- Nebraska Extension Flood Resources
- Nebraska Farm Bureau Disaster Relief Fund and Information Exchange Portal
- Information about disaster assistance during an emergency.
Related Stories:
USDA announces availability of additional emergency programs in Nebraska
Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation is accepting flood relief donations
Nearly 70 percent of Nebraska’s 93 counties are under emergency declarations
Nebraska man will always be known as a hero in a green tractor, dies helping others