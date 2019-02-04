Nebraska bull rider is at the top of the overall leaderboard at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

FORT WORTH, Texas — Prior to his first trip to compete at the 123rd edition of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, bull rider Garrett Wickett favorite rodeo moment happened at the RAM Prairie Circuit Finals.

He had the highest marked ride of his career at the event in Duncan, Okla., in 2018 scoring 86 points. That highlight could very well change for the Battle Creek, Neb., native. In his very first outing in the Will Rogers Coliseum he scored 84.5 points on Saturday night. He came back at the Sunday matinee and made a second ride for 84 points. Now, he is at the top of the overall leaderboard with 168.5 points on two rides and will be making plans to return here next weekend to ride in the championship finals.

Wickett is a second-generation bull rider who grew up watching his father and uncles compete. He learned what he could from them, then continued his education at Mid Plains Community College in North Platte, Neb., where Dustin Elliott, the 2004 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion bull rider is the coach.

While Wickett has been pursuing his studies in ag business and welding, he has also been competing in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association where he qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo twice. J.T. Moore from Alvin, Texas, is now in second place overall with 162.5 points on two bulls.

The first round of team roping saw big changes here on Sunday night. Cory Kidd V, from Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, from Tatum, N.M., are at the top of the leaderboard with a 4.8 second run. Right behind them are brothers Chase and Tyson Thompson from Munday, Texas with a 4.9.

The World's Original Indoor Rodeo continues on Military Monday with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. All active or retired personnel can get a free rodeo ticket by showing their military ID.

The following are unofficial results from Sunday's performances of the World's Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Feb. 3, 2019.

Sixteenth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Willie Lounge. 2, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87. 3, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 4 (tie), Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 80 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Taylor Gregg, Walla Walla, Wash., 3.9 seconds. 2, John Green, La Grande, Ore., 4.5. 3, Levi Rudd, Chelsea, Okla., 5.0. 4, Tyke Kipp, Lordsburg, N.M., 5.4.

Team Roping: 1 (tie), Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif.; and Cory Smothers, Henryville, Ind., and Blake Bentley, Burleson, Texas, 5.5 seconds each. 3, Chris Francis, Las Vegas, N.M., and Cade Passig, Las Vegas, N.M., 11.1. 4, Shain Sproul, Las Cruces, N.M., and Lane Siggins, Coolidge, Ariz., 15.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 79 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's First Dance. 2 (tie), Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, and Will Pollock, Stephenville, Texas, 78.5 each. 4, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 76.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 8.6 seconds. 2, Bobby Abernathy, Athens, Ala., 12.1. 3, Cody Lawrence, Pleasanton, Texas, 16.0.

Barrel Racing: 1, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.62 seconds. 2, Tami Semas, Brock, Texas, 16.91. 3, Angela Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 17.10. 4, Kynzie McNeill, Stillwater, Okla., 17.23.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Sully. 2, Cody Strite, Albuquerque, N.M., 77.5. 3, Colten Fritzlan, Snyder, Texas, 76.5.

Seventeenth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 83 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Texan. 2, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 79.5. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Colo., 78. 4, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 76.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.8 seconds. 2, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 4.8. 3, Brady Buum, Fort Lupton, Colo., 5.1. 4, Denver Berry, Checotah, Okla., 8.9.

Team Roping: 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.8 seconds. 2, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 4.9. 3, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, 5.9. 4, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and J.W. Beck, Moville, Iowa, 10.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Lost Highway. 2, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. 3, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 81.5. 4, Treyson Antonick, Overton, Texas, 79.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 8.4 seconds. 2, Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, 8.6. 3, Jason Timmerman, Humble, Texas, 9.4. 4, Blair Smith, Wimborne, Alberta, 10.1.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sadye Simpson, Stephenville, Texas, 16.62. 2, Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla., 16.65. 3, Katelyn Scott, Odessa, Texas, 16.76. 4, Jacque Woolman, Llano, Texas, 16.91.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 85 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Johnny Thunder.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Willie Lounge. 2, Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 87.5. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87. 4, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 5, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 6, Tyler Johnson, Burneyville, Okla., 79.5. (second round) 1 (tie), Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, on Silver Creek Rodeo's Plastic Fantastic and Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., on Frontier Rodeo's Sweet Medicine, 84 points each. 3 (tie), Feild and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 83.5 each. 5, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 83. 6, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. (third round) 1, Colletti, 84 points on Dakota Rodeo's Sunrise. 2, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5. 3, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 82. 4, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. 5, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 81. 6, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 78.5. (total on three) 1, Feild, 245 points. 2, Rutherford, 238.5. 3, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 235. 4 (tie), Foss and Lane McGeHee, Victoria, Texas, 233.5 each. 6, Berghuis, 232.5.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5 seconds. 2 (tie), Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6 each. 4, Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., and Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.8 each. 6, Taylor Gregg, Walla Walla, Wash., 3.9. (total on two) 1 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 seconds each. 3, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 4. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.2. 5, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 9.3. 6, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 9.6.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.8 seconds. 2, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 4.9. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0. 4, Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 5.3. 5 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; and Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.4 each. (second round) 1 (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas; and Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas, 4.7 seconds each. 3, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.8. 4, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 5, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 5.0. 6, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. (total on two) 1, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.,10.6 seconds. 2, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4. 4 (tie), Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; and Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 12.1 each. 6, Ty Bach, Millsap, Texas, and Trey Johnson, Weatherford, Texas, 13.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 88 points on Frontier Rodeo's Cowboy Town. 2, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5. 3 (tie), Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 84.5 each. 5, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 6, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Rock Bottle. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Thurston, 84. 4 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 82.5. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Diaz, 166.5. 4, Gordon, 166. 5, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 164. 6 (tie), Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Casper, 160.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3 (tie), Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, B.C., and Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 8.4 each. 5 (tie), Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, and Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, 8.6 each. (total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 17.1. 3 (tie), Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Lucas, 17.1. 5, Robinson, 18.4. 6, Caudle, 19.1.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.22 seconds. 2, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 16.43. 3, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48. 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53. 6 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58 each. 8 (tie), Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, and Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., 16.60 each.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo's King Herod. 2, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 85. 3 (tie), Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, and Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84.5 each. 5, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. 6, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5. (second round) 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Johnny Cash. 2, Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 84.5. 3, Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84. 4 (tie), Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., and Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., 83 each. 5, Moore, 82 (total on two) 1, Wickett, 168.5. 2, Bryan, Texas, 162.5. 3, Askey, 160. 4, Duncan, 158. 5, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5, 6, Bowen, 155.