Nebraska Bull Test Sale
- TFP: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 03/26/2025
- Location: Broken Bow Livestock Market – Broken Bow, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Kyle Schow
- Sales Manager: Braden Benes
- Averages:
77 Angus Bulls averaged $6,097
Top Bulls:
Lot 25 – $17,000. AB Magnum 4217. DOB: 1/27/24; Sire: SAV Magnum 1335; MGS: Linz Dually 9923. Sold to Ryan Musgrave of Ong, Neb.
Lot 24 – $10,000. AB Magnum 4206. DOB: 1/30/24; Sire: SAV Magnum 1335; MGS: EXAR Stock Fund 9097B. Sold to Ryan Musgrave of Ong, Neb.
Lot 102 – $10,000. Reiter Milestone 2400. DOB: 1/21/24; Sire: Sitz Milestone; MGS: PA Fortitude 2500. Sold to Tony Lauenstein of Shickley, Neb.
- Comments:
It was a record day for the Nebraska Bull Test sale. The group of consignors brought to town an exceptional set of bulls. These bulls were selected as the top performers from the Bull Test and the quality was deep. There were many power bulls, and a good selection of calving ease bulls available. Congratulations to all of the consignors on a great offering.
Trending - News
See more