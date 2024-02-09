Nebraska cattleman to serve as president-elect of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Wehrbein

WATTERLOO, Neb. — Longtime beef industry leader and Nebraska cattleman Buck Wehrbein has been elected as president-elect of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the oldest and largest national organization representing America’s beef farmers and ranchers. As president-elect, Wehrbein will gain leadership experience this year and become the organization’s president in 2025.

“I’m blessed to be a part of the beef industry, but so many of our customers across the country are less connected to agriculture and are bombarded by negative information about what we do,” said Wehrbein. “My priority as president-elect is to ensure that NCBA continues to be the leader on educating consumers, building consensus in the cattle industry, and representing cattle producers in Washington, and I am excited to get to work.”

Wehrbein has managed custom feedlots since 1984 in Texas and Nebraska. He has also personally fed cattle since 1981. Prior to his election as president-elect, Wehrbein served as NCBA vice president, policy division chair, and policy division vice chair. He has also served as chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils, vice chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils, chair of the Nebraska Beef Council, and board member for the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Nebraska Cattlemen, and the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Initiated in 1898, NCBA is the marketing organization and trade association for cattle farmers and ranchers. Headquartered in Denver, with an office in Washington, D.C., NCBA is a producer-directed organization focused on industry advocacy, promotion, education and research. As president-elect, Wehrbein will serve on NCBA’s officer team and help lead the association’s activities for the next year.

Wehrbein was elected by cattle producers from around the country at the 2024 Cattle Industry Convention in Orlando, Fla.