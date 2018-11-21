Nebraska Cattlemen announce Young Cattlemen’s Conference class of 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Cattlemen announced the 2019 class of the Young Cattlemen's Conference (YCC). YCC nominees were accepted from throughout the state and selected by committee to participate in the two-year leadership program.

The Class of 2019 includes:

Quentin Dailey, Lexington

Tony Elting, Hebron

Marc Hanson, Fairbury

Kat Kennedy, Purdum

Clayton Krause, Hemingford

Dane Miller, Wisner

Grant Potadle, Herman

Misty Stauffer, Ashland

Brock Terrell, Hay Springs

Janessa Updike, St. Paul

"There was an outstanding set of applicants for the YCC program; making the discussion process difficult." said Ken Herz, Nebraska Cattlemen vice president. "I am looking forward to working with this group of young leaders as they participate in the YCC program. The beef industry will remain strong with the next generation of Nebraska Cattlemen gaining industry knowledge and building their leadership skills."

The goal of the Young Cattlemen's Conference is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. During the two-year program, YCC members are provided training on professional communication, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and learn to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.

All of this could not happen without generous sponsorship from Farm Credit Services of America and Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.