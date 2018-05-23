Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation announces scholarship recipients

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation is pleased to announce it has awarded $54,200 in scholarships to students furthering their education goals in the 2018-2019 academic year.

"The foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow's industry leaders," said Scott Knobbe, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. "Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the foundation is able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career."

The 2018 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship was awarded to Hannah Esch of Unadilla. This premier scholarship is a $10,000 scholarship that was established in 2014 to support outstanding junior, senior or graduate level Nebraska resident students enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry related degree. Esch will be a junior this fall at the University of Nebraska pursuing an animal science degree, with minors in the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars and Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship programs.

In addition to the Beef State Scholarship, the foundation awarded 41 additional scholarships to the following students:

Jayde Atkins, Broken Bow – $1,000 West Central Affiliate Scholarship

Sheldon Beierman, Albion – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Neleigh Gehl, Ericson – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Kelsey Phillips, Mullen – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Elizabeth Yrkoski, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

All scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in Grand Island on June 7, during the NCF lunch.