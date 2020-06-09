Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation scholarship recipients
The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation is pleased to announce it has awarded $61,200 in scholarships to students furthering their education goals in the 2020-2021 academic year.
“The foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow’s industry leaders and is pleased to be able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career,” said Mark Jagels, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. “Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the foundation was able to offer an additional $5,000 in scholarship funds over last years awarded scholarships.”
The 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship was awarded to Renae Sieck of Martell. This premier scholarship is a $10,000 scholarship that was established in 2014 to support outstanding junior, senior or graduate level Nebraska resident students enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry related degree. Sieck is currently working on her master of science degree at the University of Nebraska in animal breeding and genetics.
In addition to the Beef State Scholarship, the foundation awarded 47 additional scholarships to the following students:
Support Local Journalism
Madison Adam, Alliance – $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship
Lauren Ahlers, Rosalie – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Regan Alfs, Shickley – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Taylor Cammach, DeWitt – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Dana Christen, Steinauer – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Lacie Cruise, Genoa – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Clay Curtis, Royal – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Caitlyn Deal, Sidney – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Ashton Erickson, Wallace – $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship
Jais Ford, Cody – $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship
Olivia Fredrick, Amherst – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Kathlyn Hauxwell, McCook – $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship
Brea Hostert, Atkinson – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
TaraLee Hudson, Belvidere – $1,200 Bill Briggs Family Memorial Scholarship
Loyal Johnson, Burr – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Elizabeth Karnopp, Oakland – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Marissa Kegley, Kearney – $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship
Felicia Knoerzer, Elwood – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Korbin Kudera, Clarkson – $1,200 Bill Pullen Scholarship
Weston Kunkee, Lexington – $1,200 Frank & Shirley Sibert Scholarship
George Lee, Elsie – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Malina Lindstrom, Elm Creek – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship
Kelsey Loseke, Blair – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Carsten Loseke, Columbus – $1,200 Col. Melvin Huss Memorial Scholarship
BaiLee McMillan, Milburn – $1,200 Col. Melvin Huss Memorial Scholarship
Shalyn Miller, Norfolk – $1,200 Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship
Katherine Mohr, Genoa – $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship
Taylor Peter, O’Neill – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Bailee Porter, Norfolk – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Laura Reiling, Malcolm – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Tigh Renken, Bertand – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship
Grant Reynolds, Ansley – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Ralston Ripp, Kearney – $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship
Trevor Ross, Callaway – $1,000 West Central Affiliate Scholarship
Rebel Sjeklocha, Hayes Center – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Joseph Sonderman, Columbus – $1,200 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit Scholarship
Jace Stagemeyer, Page – $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship
Issac Stallbaumer, Oconto – $1,200 Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship
Jency Starr, North Platte – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Jacqueline Stauffer, Ashland – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship
Justin Stengel, Shickley – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Colton Thompson, Eustis – $1,200 Todd Ricenbaw Memorial Scholarship
Lauren Trauernicht, Wymore – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Wesley Wach, Wauneta – $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship
James Wetovick, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Jonathan Wetovick, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User