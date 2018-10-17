Nebraska Cattlemen, state patrol announce new livestock hauling protocol and collaboration

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Cattlemen is pleased to announce an important new collaboration between Nebraska's livestock industry and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Over the course of the past few months, Nebraska's agricultural industry and state patrol have worked together to develop a series of checklists to help livestock haulers comply with the law while also mitigating animal welfare concerns that arise when trucks are put out-of-service.

Everyone will benefit from these checklists – owners of livestock, haulers, state patrol, and the general public – by gathering as much upfront information as possible and utilizing a set of response plans for how to handle livestock in the event of an emergency.

The livestock industry's goal is to transport animals safely and in a timely manner while complying with state and federal laws. By being better prepared, both haulers and state patrol will be able to respond in an effective manner and lessen the impact of any delay on the health of the livestock under our care.

"I'm a cattle feeder who relies on safe and timely deliveries. Collaborations like this will positively affect my business. Nebraska Cattlemen is excited to continue working together on the safe and efficient transportation of livestock throughout the state," said Mike Drinnin, president-elect of Nebraska Cattlemen.

Nebraska Cattlemen is also hosting our annual Cattlemen's College on Dec. 4, 2018 in Kearney. Mark your calendars and plan to attend to hear more discussion from the Nebraska State Patrol on how to stay in compliance with state and federal hauling laws. UNL BQA Director Rob Eirich will also be conducting a demonstration on transportation and emergency management of livestock.