Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture ag mechanics form new club

CURTIS, Neb. – Aggies at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture are organizing a new student club under the guidance of agricultural mechanics instructor Dan Stehlik.

The NCTA students from Stehlik's classes in welding, small engines, electricity, irrigation technology and other diversified agriculture programs on campus recently made a field trip to the Case New Holland industrial plant in Grand Island, Neb.

There, they saw manufacturing of the CNH axial-flow combines during a tour and discussion with CNH staff.

Ag mechanics students were joined by NCTA Aggies from the Harvest Operations course taught by NCTA farm manager and instructor Roy Cole. In all, 10 students were part of the field trip, said Stehlik.

The new Ag Mechanics club is developing its formal structure to be considered by the NCTA Student Senate. Once approved by the Senate, club membership will meet next semester to elect officers and plan projects, said Stehlik.