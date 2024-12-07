Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for vacancies

LINCOLN, Neb. — Notice is hereby given that the terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board (Nebraska Corn Board) will expire June 30, 2025, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 1, 4 and 5.

District 1 – Includes the counties of Richardson, Pawnee, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Cass, Sarpy, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward, Butler, Saunders and Lancaster. (Note: Dan Nerud, the current District 1 director, has indicated he will pursue re-appointment.)

District 4 – Includes the counties of Knox, Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Thurston, Burt, Washington, Dodge, Colfax, Stanton, Cuming, Wayne, Madison and Pierce. (Note: Debbie Borg, the current District 4 director, has indicated she will not pursue re-appointment.)

District 5 – Includes the counties of Howard, Sherman, Hall, Buffalo, and Dawson. (Note: Adam Grabenstein, the current District 5 director, has indicated that he will pursue re-election.)

Appointments to the board for these three districts are made by the governor of Nebraska. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, reside in an open district, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn. Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.

Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board (245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521), calling (402) 471-2676 or emailing ncb.info@nebraska.gov . A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. CT on Friday, May 16, 2025. Faxed copies do not qualify.