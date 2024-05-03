Nebraska corn farmers to invest bearly $3. B to plant 9.85M acres

Corn planting season has begun in Nebraska, and farmers are expected to invest nearly $3.1 billion into this year’s crop. Photo courtesy Nebraska Corn Board

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska corn farmers will plant 9.85 million acres of corn in 2024 according to the March Prospective Plantings report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If these planting estimates hold up, Nebraska corn farmers will invest nearly $3.1 billion into the state’s economy over a two-month period as calculated by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s crop budgets. This total is a result of inputs, such as seed, fuel and fertilizer, but does not include land costs, labor or equipment. Despite the seemingly high investments now, the full economic impact will be realized over time.

“Farmers are preparing for a large investment during the 2024 planting season,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board. “As farmers begin in the fields, the immense pressure of the past year’s drought still weighs heavily on them. A new year brings new possibilities, and producing the strongest quality crop shows an investment in both time and resources in the industry.”

Farmers in Nebraska historically begin to plant their corn in mid-April and try to finish by mid-May. However, weather often dictates when farmers can plant. The latest Crop Progress report issued by the USDA (released April 15, 2024), showed Nebraska farmers are just starting planting with 2% completed with corn planting, ahead of the five-year average (1%).

“The planting season is beginning slowly, as many farmers wait for some much-needed rain to coincide with the warm weather we’ve received,” said Jay Reiners, chairman of NCB and farmer from Juanita. “Be patient as you prepare and make decisions on when to plant; the season is only starting. As you move equipment both to the fields and to the next field, be cautious on rural roads. In the same way, drivers, be conscious of farmers who may be moving slowly. We want each farmer and driver to be safe this planting season.”

