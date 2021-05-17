Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out.

The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She’s done well throughout high school, serving as the student body president for the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, historian of her school’s FFA chapter, vice-president of her school’s National Honor Society chapter, vice-president of her class, and captain of the basketball and volleyball teams.

Faith Storer stands with the awards, back numbers and jackets she’s accumulated throughout her high school rodeo career. The cowgirl has been accepted into the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her acceptance into Bryan’s nursing school in two years.



She also holds a 4.036 GPA and hopes to compete at the high school state track meet, being in first place in Class D in the shot put with a 34-foot throw at her last track meet.

The daughter of Jared and Angie Storer, the eighteen-year-old grew up on the family ranch. The work ethic taught her a lot. “I knew from a young age I’d have to work hard to get where I’m going,” she said. “My parents are like that, too. They push me to be the best I can be.”

Her work around the ranch and with the cattle has, in part, inspired her to be a nurse. “When we work cows, I’m the vaccine girl,” she said, referring to her job of giving the vaccinations. She also admired her grandmother, Kathy Shultz, who was a nurse and who has passed away. “I looked up to her,” Storer said.

She hopes to be a travel ER nurse after graduating with a bachelor’s of science in nursing. She loves to travel. “With high school rodeo, we’re traveling every weekend so I’m used to being on the road. I love the long drives and seeing new places.”

She also loves the idea of working in the ER. “It’s fast paced and more action,” she said.

As a high school rodeo contestant, Storer competes in the breakaway roping, team roping and is currently ranked first in the girls cutting. She has qualified for the state high school finals rodeo all three years of high school and is on track to compete there again this year. She qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo two years.

Faith Storer, Arthur, Neb., serves as the 2020-2021 student body president of the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association. A 2021 graduate of Arthur County High School, she hopes to be a travel ER nurse.



She, along with about 150 other high school youth competitors, will compete at the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo in Hastings June 17-19. The rodeo, held at the Adams Co. Fairgrounds, takes place at 10 am and 6 pm on June 17, at 11 am and 6 pm on June 18, with the finals at 1 pm on June 19. Tickets are $7 for everyone ages six and older. For more information, visit AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or hsrodeo-nebraska.com, or call 402.462.3247.