Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s list of resources available to farmers and ranchers affected by severe weather

Editor's Note: we will add to this list as we gain more information. Please e-mail us at: editorial@tsln-fre.com with any resources you are aware of.

NDA has put together a list of resources available to farmers and ranchers affected by severe weather.

Hay and Forage Hotline

NDA's Hay and Forage Hotline, 402-471-4876, connects buyers with sellers of hay, pasture and other types of forage. This Hotline service is available at no cost to buyers and sellers.

Farm Service Agency Resources

List of county Farm Service Agency offices

Livestock Indemnity Program Fact Sheet: This FSA program financially assists producers when they suffer loss of livestock due to adverse weather.

Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Fact Sheet: This FSA program covers some livestock losses that do not fall under the Livestock Indemnity Program.

Emergency Conservation Program Fact Sheet: ECP can provide some cost-share assistance to rehabilitate farmland damaged by natural disasters. It also can provide cost-share assistance to help restore fences damaged or lost due to natural disaster.

State Agency Resources

For up-to-date road conditions, visit the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Nebraska Traveler System, 511.nebraska.gov.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency

Flood Preparedness and Response

Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality

Storm Recovery and Flooding in Nebraska: Environmental Guidance

Nebraska Department of Natural Resources

Governor's Office Press Releases

Additional Resources

Further resources and assistance can be found by calling the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at (800) 464-0258. The hotline is resource for individuals and families who may be feeling overwhelmed with stress, depression, or other mental health related issues.

The Lancaster Event Center has opened an equine and livestock shelter for animals impacted by flooding in the region. For more information, view the press advisory.

Nebraska Cattlemen – Disaster Assistance Programs & State Regulations to Consider During Emergencies

Nebraska Extension Flood Resources

Nebraska Farm Bureau Disaster Relief Fund and Information Exchange Portal

Information about disaster assistance during an emergency.