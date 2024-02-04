Nebraska Dry Bean Day scheduled for February

Bean plants grow in the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center’s Greenhouse. Photo by Chabella Guzman

DryBeans

The 2024 Nebraska Dry Bean Day will be held on Feb. 13, featuring the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association’s annual meeting and updates on bean-related research in Nebraska.

Registration and an opportunity to visit vendor booths begin at noon. The program begins at 1 p.m. with welcomes from Dan Hinman, NDBGA president, and Courtney Schuler, chair of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. The NDBGA annual meeting and voting takes place at 1:10 p.m. Bill Boyer, market manager/weather analyst from KNEB, will provide a 2024 weather outlook.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Gering Civic Center in Gering. The deadline for registration is Feb. 9. For more information or to register email nebeangrower@allophone.com .

The agenda includes:

Noon – Registration and vendor booth visits. Receive a raffle ticket for each can of beans or other food item donated. This year’s donations will go to the Scottsbluff/Gering Soup Kitchen Board.

1 p.m. – Welcome: Dan Hinman, Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association Courtney Schuler, Nebraska Dry Bean Commission

1:10 p.m. – Annual Meeting and Voting

1:20 p.m. – Hilary Maricle, deputy director Nebraska Department of Ag

1:50 p.m. – Chelsea Didinger, Ph.D., A Legume A Day, “Bean Outreach”

2:20 p.m. – Bill Boyer, market manager/weather analyst, KNEB/Nebraska Rural Radio, “2024 Weather Outlook”

2:50 p.m. – Break and Vendor Visits

3:20 p.m. – Raffle drawing (must be present to win)

3:25 p.m. – Dr. John Westra, UNL PREC director, followed by University Research Panel Discussion

4:55 – Final Raffle Drawing (must be present to win)

5 p.m. – Hor’Doerves, cash bar, vendor visits, social hour