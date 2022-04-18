Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance to offer Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation Certification

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation Certification.

The date and location is: Thursday, April 21, 2022. 4 p.m.–6 p.m., Crossroads Wesleyan Church, 220 W 17th St. Imperial, NE 69033.

Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) will be presenting the latest on the BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT) programs and certifying/recertifying producers in BQA and BQAT. The BQA and BQAT programs educates beef producers and transporters on animal health best management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines. “Beef cattle producers, who are committed to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef and beef products for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices,” said Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance.

“By becoming or staying BQA and BQAT certified you are an integral part of beef’s positive story to consumers. A story that can increase their understanding — and confidence — in how you and your operation are raising and transporting an animal that is fit to enter the beef supply chain,” Fulton said.

Many commercial beef packing facilities require producers who sell fed cattle to them to be BQA certified and those who deliver cattle to their facilities to be BQAT certified. If you have questions on how this may affect you, call Nebraska BQA.

All producers are invited to attend. BQA and BQAT certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA or BQAT training occurred prior to 2020, your certification could soon be or already be expired. Beef producers are encouraged to attend in order to keep their BQA and BQAT certification current. The certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations who bring 5-plus people.

Attendees will need to register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at (308) 632-1230. Locations with no registered attendance will be canceled. Those who call in their registration, will need to be prepared to give names and phone numbers for all those registering. Additionally, an email address will need to be provided for certificates to be electronically issued.

For all other inquiries, contact Nebraska BQA via email at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or by phone at (308) 633-0158.